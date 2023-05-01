Imenik podjetij
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive Plače

Plače Behaviour Interactive se gibljejo od $61,772 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $122,794 za Vodja izdelkov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Behaviour Interactive. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $61.8K

Programski inženir video iger

Podatkovni analitik
$62.5K
Vodja izdelkov
$123K

Kadrovik
$84.6K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Behaviour Interactive je Vodja izdelkov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $122,794. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Behaviour Interactive je $73,523.

