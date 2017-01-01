Imenik podjetij
Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Restoration Plaza: A beacon of community transformation for over five decades. Our non-profit organization stands at the forefront of sustainable neighborhood development and racial justice initiatives, empowering residents through strategic programs that build economic opportunity and social cohesion. With deep roots in the community and a forward-looking vision, we continue to create pathways to prosperity while preserving cultural heritage. Join us as we shape a more equitable future where all community members can thrive.

    restorationplaza.org
    Spletna stran
    1967
    Leto ustanovitve
    129
    Število zaposlenih
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration

    Povezana podjetja

    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri