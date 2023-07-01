Imenik podjetij
BC Craft Supply
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o BC Craft Supply, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. is a Canadian company that develops and acquires nutritional product formulae and cannabinoid brands for the adult recreational market. It operates several subsidiaries, including CRFT, which connects small-batch cannabis growers to the Canadian market, Feelwell Brands, a licensed cannabinoid brand in California, and AVA Pathways, a biotech company focused on alternative treatments for medical conditions using psychedelic-based therapies. The company also licenses and markets pre-rolls under the Grizzlers and Roll Model brands. Formerly known as Pasha Brands Ltd., it is based in Vancouver.

    https://bccraftsupplyco.ca
    Spletna stran
    2012
    Leto ustanovitve
    31
    Število zaposlenih
    $0-$1M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za BC Craft Supply

    Drugi viri