Basis Technologies Plače

Plače Basis Technologies se gibljejo od $70,853 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Trženje na spodnjem koncu do $242,661 za Vodja izdelkov na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Basis Technologies. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $96K
Podatkovni analitik
$95.9K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$73.4K

Trženje
$70.9K
Vodja izdelkov
$243K
Kadrovik
$88.4K
Prodaja
$209K
Vodja programskega inženiringa
$220K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Basis Technologies je Vodja izdelkov at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $242,661. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Basis Technologies je $95,938.

