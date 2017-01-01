Imenik podjetij
Banyan Technology
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
    • O podjetju

    Banyan Technology delivers cutting-edge intelligent freight management software that revolutionizes shipping logistics. Our comprehensive platform features Live Connect technology, robust transportation management systems, and seamless API connectivity across LTL, Truckload, Parcel, and Final Mile shipping modes. By providing real-time data and automated solutions, we empower businesses throughout North America to optimize their logistics operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Banyan's innovative approach transforms freight management challenges into strategic advantages for forward-thinking companies.

    banyantechnology.com
    Spletna stran
    2001
    Leto ustanovitve
    55
    Število zaposlenih
    Sedež

    Drugi viri