Imenik podjetij
Banner Health
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje

Banner Health Plače

Plače Banner Health se gibljejo od $63,700 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Administrativni pomočnik na spodnjem koncu do $144,275 za Zdravnik na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Banner Health. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Oblikovalec produktov
Median $90.5K
Administrativni pomočnik
$63.7K
Podatkovni analitik
$65.3K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Vodstveni svetovalec
$101K
Zdravnik
$144K
Vodja produktov
$105K
Programski inženir
$68.6K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Banner Health je Zdravnik at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $144,275. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Banner Health je $90,480.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Banner Health

Povezana podjetja

  • Providence Health & Services
  • Ascension
  • Sutter Health
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • CommonSpirit Health
  • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

Drugi viri