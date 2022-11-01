Imenik podjetij
Bank of Ireland Plače

Plače Bank of Ireland se gibljejo od $44,957 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Poslovni analitik na spodnjem koncu do $93,083 za Programski inženir na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Bank of Ireland. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/17/2025

Programski inženir
Median $93.1K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
Median $63K
Računovodja
$61.7K

Poslovni analitik
$45K
Podatkovni analitik
$68.2K
Vodja podatkovne znanosti
$70.4K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$73.2K
Vodja produktov
$83.1K
Vodja projektov
$72.3K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Bank of Ireland je Programski inženir z letnim skupnim plačilom $93,083. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Bank of Ireland je $70,444.

