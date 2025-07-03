Imenik podjetij
Bank of England Plače

Plače Bank of England se gibljejo od $40,775 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Administrativni pomočnik na spodnjem koncu do $196,213 za Arhitekt rešitev na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Bank of England. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/17/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $72K
Finančni analitik
Median $67.5K
Programski inženir
Median $42.6K

Administrativni pomočnik
$40.8K
Poslovni analitik
$89.1K
Poslovni razvoj
$50.3K
Podatkovni analitik
$67.8K
Naložbeni bančnik
$52.7K
Arhitekt rešitev
$196K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Bank of England je Arhitekt rešitev at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $196,213. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Bank of England je $67,468.

Drugi viri