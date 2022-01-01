Imenik podjetij
Backbase
Backbase Plače

Plače Backbase se gibljejo od $17,963 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Oblikovalec produktov na spodnjem koncu do $250,000 za Arhitekt rešitev na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Backbase. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/17/2025

Programski inženir
Median $88.7K

Mobilni programski inženir

Backend programski inženir

Vodja produktov
Median $85.5K
Arhitekt rešitev
Median $250K

Poslovni analitik
$31.4K
Trženje
$92.2K
Trženjske operacije
$117K
Oblikovalec produktov
$18K
Vodja projektov
$115K
Kadrovik
$59.9K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$99.7K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
$91.2K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Backbase je Arhitekt rešitev z letnim skupnim plačilom $250,000. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Backbase je $91,237.

