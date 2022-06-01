Imenik podjetij
Back Market
Back Market Plače

Plače Back Market se gibljejo od $52,740 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Vodja projektov na spodnjem koncu do $108,455 za UX raziskovalec na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Back Market. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Programski inženir
Median $99.4K

Backend programski inženir

Poslovni razvoj
$85.4K
Ustanovitelj
$99.5K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Oblikovalec produktov
$86.7K
Vodja produktov
$56.1K
Vodja projektov
$52.7K
Vodja tehničnih programov
$84.5K
UX raziskovalec
$108K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Back Market je UX raziskovalec at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $108,455. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Back Market je $86,050.

