AXS Plače

Plače AXS se gibljejo od $99,500 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Služba za stranke na spodnjem koncu do $198,990 za Vodja programskega inženiringa na zgornjem koncu. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Vodja izdelkov
Median $113K
Programski inženir
Median $105K
Služba za stranke
$99.5K

Podatkovni analitik
$119K
Vodja programskega inženiringa
$199K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri AXS je Vodja programskega inženiringa at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $198,990. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri AXS je $113,000.

