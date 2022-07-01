Imenik podjetij
Axonius
Axonius Plače

Plače Axonius se gibljejo od $81,846 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Kadrovik na spodnjem koncu do $159,200 za Trženjske operacije na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Axonius. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $140K

Full-Stack programski inženir

Vodja programskega inženiringa
Median $144K
Trženjske operacije
$159K

Vodja izdelkov
$127K
Kadrovik
$81.8K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Axonius je Trženjske operacije at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $159,200. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Axonius je $140,480.

