Axcient
Axcient Plače

Plače Axcient se gibljejo od $30,150 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $241,200 za Vodja programskega inženirstva na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Axcient. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/14/2025

Poslovni analitik
$76.1K
Prodaja
$99.5K
Programski inženir
$30.2K

Vodja programskega inženirstva
$241K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Axcient je Vodja programskega inženirstva at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $241,200. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Axcient je $87,809.

