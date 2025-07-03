Imenik podjetij
Avantor
Avantor Plače

Plače Avantor se gibljejo od $119,761 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Strojni inženir na spodnjem koncu do $234,969 za Analitik kibernetske varnosti na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Avantor. Zadnja posodobitev: 8/26/2025

$160K

Prodaja
Median $125K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$201K
Trženje
$179K

Strojni inženir
$120K
Vodja izdelkov
$151K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$235K
Programski inženir
$201K
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Avantor je Analitik kibernetske varnosti at the Common Range Average level z letnim skupnim plačilom $234,969. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Avantor je $179,100.

