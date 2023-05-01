Imenik podjetij
Autogrid
Delate tukaj? Zahtevajte vaše podjetje
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Autogrid, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    AutoGrid develops software applications for managing distributed energy resources (DERs) in real-time and at scale. Their suite of flexibility management applications enables utilities, energy service providers, and renewable energy project developers to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable energy. AutoGrid has contracts with over 35 leading energy companies worldwide, including Xcel Energy, National Grid, and E.ON. Their software is used by major energy companies to improve operations, integrate renewables, and engage customers. AutoGrid has won numerous industry awards and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

    http://www.auto-grid.com
    Spletna stran
    2011
    Leto ustanovitve
    126
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

    Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

    Naročite se na preverjene ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

    To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Autogrid

    Povezana podjetja

    • Microsoft
    • Roblox
    • Tesla
    • Dropbox
    • Stripe
    • Prikaži vsa podjetja ➜

    Drugi viri