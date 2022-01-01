Asurion Plače

Imenik podjetij
Plače Asurion se gibljejo od $44,100 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Information Technologist (IT) na spodnjem koncu do $230,000 za Vodja programskega inženiringa na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Asurion. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend programski inženir

Full-Stack programski inženir

Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $160K
Vodja izdelkov
Median $145K

Vodja programskega inženiringa
Median $230K
Poslovni analitik
Median $93K
Oblikovalec izdelkov
Median $123K
Računovodja
$57.1K
Vodja poslovnih operacij
$94.9K
Služba za stranke
$52.8K
Vodja podatkovne znanosti
$179K
Finančni analitik
$69.3K
Človeški viri
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Pravni oddelek
$75.4K
Trženje
$209K
Trženjske operacije
$118K
Vodja oblikovanja izdelkov
$185K
Vodja programa
$156K
Prodaja
$65.3K
Arhitekt rešitev
$72.6K
UX raziskovalec
$139K
Pogosta vprašanja

The highest paying role reported at Asurion is Vodja programskega inženiringa with a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asurion is $123,333.

Drugi viri