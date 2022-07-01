Imenik podjetij
Assured Consulting Solutions
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o Assured Consulting Solutions, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    Rewarding Work. Generous Benefits. Committed to You.Assured Consulting Solutions delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. We provide strategic and innovative solutions for customer needs across the business, technology, and organizational spectrum. Our talented team of architects, engineers, designers, planners, scientists, management, and workforce change professionals works with industry leaders, technology innovators, and partners to develop and implement progressive solutions to further the mission needs of our customers.We offer dynamic and fulfilling careers for experienced and cleared professionals, military veterans, and recent graduates. Since 2011, we have been providing advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of our nation's security. We owe our success to our dedicated, diverse, and highly skilled workforce.We offer a unique work environment that promotes individual growth and rewards individual and team performance. If you would like to be a part of an energetic and forward-thinking company that is committed to taking enterprises to new levels of productivity and effectiveness using leading edge technologies, ACS is the place for you!

    assured-consulting.com
    Spletna stran
    2011
    Leto ustanovitve
    90
    Število zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

