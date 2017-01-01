Imenik podjetij
AppsCode
Najpomembnejši vpogledi
  • Prispevajte nekaj edinstvenih informacij o AppsCode, ki bi lahko koristile drugim (npr. nasveti za razgovor, izbira ekip, edinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O podjetju

    AppsCode Inc. delivers a comprehensive Kubernetes-native disaster recovery platform that safeguards your critical data assets. Our solution seamlessly handles backup and restoration of volumes and databases across all public and private cloud environments. With enterprise-grade protection and intuitive management, we ensure business continuity while eliminating complexity. Our platform integrates natively with your Kubernetes infrastructure, providing reliable data protection without disrupting workflows. Trust AppsCode to secure your cloud-native applications with our robust, scalable disaster recovery solution.

    appscode.com
    Spletna stran
    2016
    Leto ustanovitve
    51
    Število zaposlenih
    Sedež

    Izbrane službe

      Ni najdenih izbranih služb za AppsCode

    Drugi viri