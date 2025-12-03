Imenik podjetij
Anon
Anon Programski inženir Plače

Mediana Programski inženir nadomestila in United States pri Anon znaša skupaj $222K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete Anon. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/3/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
Anon
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Skupaj na leto
$222K
Raven
L3
Osnovna plača
$111K
Stock (/yr)
$111K
Bonus
$0
Leta v podjetju
1 Leto
Leta izkušenj
1 Leto
Kakšne so karierne stopnje pri Anon?
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Nobena plača ni bila najdena
Plače pripravnikov

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Programski inženir pri Anon in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $442,500. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Anon za vlogo Programski inženir in United States je $240,000.

