Airtel India Plače

Plače Airtel India se gibljejo od $3,631 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Trženjske operacije na spodnjem koncu do $113,207 za Vodja programskega inženirstva na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri Airtel India. Zadnja posodobitev: 11/16/2025

Programski inženir
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

Frontend programski inženir

Backend programski inženir

Full-Stack programski inženir

QA programski inženir

Vodja produktov
Median $42K
Vodja programskega inženirstva
Median $113K

Podatkovni znanstvenik
Median $36.8K
Poslovni analitik
Median $21.3K
Poslovni razvoj
$45.5K
Podatkovni analitik
$35.2K
Finančni analitik
$7.5K
Človeški viri
$16.4K
Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$4.4K
Trženje
$56.1K
Trženjske operacije
$3.6K
Oblikovalec produktov
Median $29K
Vodja oblikovanja produktov
$67.8K
Vodja projektov
$34.2K
Prodaja
$14.7K
Analitik kibernetske varnosti
$12K
Arhitekt rešitev
$49.4K

Podatkovni arhitekt

Celotna nagrajevanja
$25.9K
Manjka vaš naziv?

Poiščite vse plače na naši strani za plače ali dodajte svojo plačo za pomoč pri odklepanju strani.


Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačana pozicija pri Airtel India je Vodja programskega inženirstva z letnim skupnim plačilom $113,207. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri Airtel India je $31,578.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za Airtel India

