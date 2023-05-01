Imenik podjetij
Aemetis
    • O podjetju

    Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company that focuses on developing and commercializing negative carbon intensity products and technologies. It operates through three segments and produces and sells ethanol, animal feed, high-grade alcohol, hand sanitizer, and biodiesel. The company also researches and develops conversion technologies using waste feedstocks to produce biofuels and biochemicals. It sells biodiesel primarily to government oil marketing companies, transport companies, resellers, distributors, and private refiners. Aemetis was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

    http://www.aemetis.com
    Spletna stran
    2006
    Leto ustanovitve
    167
    Število zaposlenih
    $250M-$500M
    Ocenjen prihodek
    Sedež

