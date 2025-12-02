Imenik podjetij
ADP
ADP Programski inženir Plače

Programski inženir nadomestilo in United States pri ADP se giblje od $93.3K na year za Associate Software Engineer do $243K na year za Principal Software Engineer. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $113K. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete ADP. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/2/2025

Povprečna Nadomestilo po Stopnja
Dodaj komp.Primerjaj stopnje
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Začetna stopnja)
$93.3K
$90.3K
$12
$3K
Software Engineer
$111K
$111K
$0
$115
Senior Software Engineer
$129K
$126K
$1.7K
$1.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$182K
$165K
$6.4K
$11.4K
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Plače pripravnikov

Razpored pridobivanja

33.3%

LETO 1

33.3%

LETO 2

33.3%

LETO 3

Vrsta delnic
RSU

Pri ADP so RSUs predmet 3-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:

  • 33.3% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (33.30% letno)

  • 33.3% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (33.30% letno)

  • 33.3% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (Infinity% na obdobje)



Vključeni nazivi

Backend programski inženir

Full-Stack programski inženir

QA programski inženir

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Programski inženir pri ADP in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $242,811. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri ADP za vlogo Programski inženir in United States je $113,000.

