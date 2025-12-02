Imenik podjetij
Vodja produktov nadomestilo in United States pri ADP se giblje od $124K na year za Product Manager do $418K na year za VP Product Management. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $217K. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete ADP. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/2/2025

Povprečna Nadomestilo po Stopnja
Dodaj komp.Primerjaj stopnje
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Prikaži 2 Več stopenj
Najnovejše prijave plač
Podjetje

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv ravni

Oznaka

Leta izkušenj

Skupaj / V podjetju

Skupna nadomestila

Osnovna plača | Delnice (leto) | Bonus
Plače pripravnikov

Razpored pridobivanja

33.3%

LETO 1

33.3%

LETO 2

33.3%

LETO 3

Vrsta delnic
RSU

Pri ADP so RSUs predmet 3-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:

  • 33.3% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (33.30% letno)

  • 33.3% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (33.30% letno)

  • 33.3% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (Infinity% na obdobje)



Prejemajte preverjene plače v vaš nabiralnik

Naročite se na preverjene Vodja produktov ponudbe.Po elektronski pošti boste prejeli razčlenitev podrobnosti o nadomestilu. Izvedi več

To spletno mesto je zaščiteno z reCAPTCHA in veljajo Googlovi Pravilnik o zasebnosti in Pogoji storitve .

Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Vodja produktov pri ADP in United States znaša letno skupno plačilo $417,500. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri ADP za vlogo Vodja produktov in United States je $181,800.

Izbrane službe

    Ni najdenih izbranih služb za ADP

Drugi viri

