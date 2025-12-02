Oblikovalec produktov nadomestilo in United States pri ADP se giblje od $127K na year za Senior Product Designer do $229K na year za Lead Product Designer. Mediana yearnega nadomestila in United States znaša skupaj $130K. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete ADP. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/2/2025
Naziv stopnje
Skupaj
Osnova
Delnice
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Podjetje
Naziv ravni
Leta izkušenj
Skupna nadomestila
|Nobena plača ni bila najdena
33.3%
LETO 1
33.3%
LETO 2
33.3%
LETO 3
Pri ADP so RSUs predmet 3-letnega razporeda pridobivanja:
33.3% se pridobi v 1st-LETO (33.30% letno)
33.3% se pridobi v 2nd-LETO (33.30% letno)
33.3% se pridobi v 3rd-LETO (Infinity% na obdobje)
Vključeni naziviPredloži nov naziv
