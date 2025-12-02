Imenik podjetij
Mediana Geološki inženir nadomestila in United Arab Emirates pri ADNOC znaša skupaj AED 630K na year. Oglejte si razčlenitev osnovne plače, delnic in bonusov za celotne nadomestilne pakete ADNOC. Nazadnje posodobljeno: 12/2/2025

Mediani paket
company icon
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Skupaj na leto
$172K
Raven
L3
Osnovna plača
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24.5K
Leta v podjetju
3 Leta
Leta izkušenj
16 Leta
Pogosta vprašanja

Najbolje plačan paket za Geološki inženir pri ADNOC in United Arab Emirates znaša letno skupno plačilo AED 762,020. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri ADNOC za vlogo Geološki inženir in United Arab Emirates je AED 669,476.

