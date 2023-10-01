Imenik podjetij
6point6 Plače

Plače 6point6 se gibljejo od $69,000 skupnega letnega nadomestila za Programski inženir na spodnjem koncu do $170,439 za Vodja programskega inženiringa na zgornjem koncu. Levels.fyi zbira anonimne in preverjene plače trenutnih in bivših zaposlenih pri 6point6. Zadnja posodobitev: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programski inženir
Median $69K
Podatkovni znanstvenik
$141K
Vodja programskega inženiringa
$170K

Arhitekt rešitev
$133K
Pogosta vprašanja

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en 6point6 es Vodja programskega inženiringa at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $170,439. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en 6point6 es $136,993.

