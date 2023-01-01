Adresár Spoločností
Sally Beauty Holdings Platy

Platový rozsah Sally Beauty Holdings sa pohybuje od $58,800 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Informacijski tehnolog (IT) na spodnom konci do $129,350 pre Razvijalec programske opreme na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Sally Beauty Holdings . Naposledy aktualizované: 8/8/2025

$160K

Informacijski tehnolog (IT)
$58.8K
Trženje
$68.6K
Vodja izdelka
$116K

Razvijalec programske opreme
$129K
Raziskovalec uporabniške izkušnje
$113K
Často kladené otázky

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Sally Beauty Holdings je Razvijalec programske opreme at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $129,350. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Sally Beauty Holdings je $112,700.

