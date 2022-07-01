Adresár Spoločností
Top poznatky
    • O nás

    National Capitol Contracting, LLC is a small business focused on the transformation and modernization of the Federal IT enterprise through Unified Communications and Information Management solutions. At NCC, we understand that effective communication, collaboration, and information management is the cornerstone of successful agencies, organizations, and businesses. Our people are passionate about delivering value through an experience that exceeds expectations, guaranteeing a result that is tailored to each customers’ unique environment and mission

    nccsite.com
    Webstránka
    2002
    Rok založenia
    80
    # Zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

