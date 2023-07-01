Adresár Spoločností
COI Energy Services
    COI Energy is a digital energy management company that aims to reduce energy waste in buildings and repurpose it for positive use. They offer a comprehensive approach to energy waste reduction, including optimizing energy behaviors and monetizing energy asset flexibility. COI is technology and vendor neutral, prioritizing the success of their clients. Their platform allows clients to buy, sell, and gift energy capacity to improve building performance, reduce emissions, and support energy insecure communities.

    http://www.coienergyservices.com
    2016
    31
    $1M-$10M
