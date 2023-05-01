Adresár Spoločností
Clarivate Analytics
    Clarivate is an information, analytics, and workflow company that provides structured information and analytics for scientific research, innovations, and brands. It operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers various products and services, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, and CompuMark, to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies globally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, UK.

    http://clarivate.com
    1863
    11,600
    $1B-$10B
