Odhadovaná celková hodnota: $10,176
Anthem PPO (annual out-of pocket max: $3,500 per individual, up to $7,000 per family); Anthem HDHP (annual out-of pocket max: individual - $3,000, family - $3,000 per individual, up to $6,000 family); Kaiser HMO (annual out-of pocket max: $2,000 per individual, up to $4,000 per family)
$500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 for a family; an additional $1,000 per year at age 55+
2 x salary up to a maximum of $500,000;
Plan pays 60%, maximum monthly benefit - $10,000
To help you with things like stress, anxiety, depression, chemical dependency, relationship issues, legal issues, parenting questions, financial counseling, and dependent care resources.
$50 per month. Plus two options for fully paid gym memberships
15 days
5 days a week. New York: daily meal reimbursement allowance instead
4 days a week. Free pizza on fridays
For healthcare FSA: if you are enrolled in the HDHP with HSA, you cannot participate in the FSA. For dependent care FSA: you can set aside up to $5,000 per household per year. You must enroll into the program for every year and use all the money, otherwise it will be lost.
Employees may contribute up till 60%, the IRS maximum 401(k) contribution is $19,000
Commuter savings account to save on taxes: up to $265 per month for packing and up to $265 per month for transit.
Blend covers 100% of your first session, the next four sessions are covered by Blend at 75%
16 weeks of 100% paid leave in a 12-month period, includes: parental bonding, serious health condition, family care, military care, and military emergency.
Blend sponsored common interest groups