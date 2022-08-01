Adresár Spoločností
Akash Network
Pracujete tu? Nárokujte si svoju spoločnosť
Top poznatky
  • Prispejte niečím jedinečným o Akash Network, čo by mohlo byť užitočné pre ostatných (napr. tipy na pohovor, výber tímov, jedinečná kultúra, atď).
    • O nás

    Akash Network is a decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace for cloud compute and provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment solution. Akash Network is the world’s first decentralized and open cloudhttps://linktr.ee/AkashnetKnown as the "Airbnb for Cloud," Akash Network provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment. Developers leveraging Akash Network can access cloud computing at up to 3x less than the cost of centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud.

    https://akash.network
    Webstránka
    2015
    Rok založenia
    60
    # Zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadovaný príjem
    Sídlo

    Získajte overené platy do svojej schránky

    Prihláste sa na odber overených ponúk.Dostanete podrobný rozpis kompenzačných detailov e-mailom. Dozvedieť sa viac

    Táto stránka je chránená reCAPTCHA a spoločnosťou Google Pravidlá ochrany osobných údajov a Podmienky služby platia.

    Odporúčané ponuky práce

      Nenašli sa žiadne odporúčané ponuky práce pre Akash Network

    Súvisiace spoločnosti

    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

    Ďalšie zdroje