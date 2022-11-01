Adresár spoločností
Zurich Insurance
Zurich Insurance Platy

Platy Zurich Insurance sa pohybujú od $27,980 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Administratívny asistent na spodnej hranici až po $281,400 pre Investičný bankár na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Zurich Insurance. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/2/2025

$160K

Dátový vedec
Median $121K
Softvérový inžinier
Median $111K
Aktuár
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Architekt riešení
Median $61.7K
Administratívny asistent
$28K
Obchodný analytik
$53.7K
Manažér dátovej vedy
$224K
Finančný analytik
$44.9K
Ľudské zdroje
$48.7K
Informačný technológ (IT)
$43.7K
Investičný bankár
$281K
Manažérsky konzultant
$202K
Produktový dizajnér
$62.3K
Produktový manažér
$170K
Manažér programov
$161K
Projektový manažér
$130K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$66.8K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$218K
Underwriter
$78.7K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Zurich Insurance predstavuje Investičný bankár at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $281,400. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Zurich Insurance je $110,725.

