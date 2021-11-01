Adresár spoločností
Zipcar
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

Zipcar Platy

Platy Zipcar sa pohybujú od $27,975 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti na spodnej hranici až po $253,980 pre Šéf kancelárie na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Zipcar. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softvérový inžinier
Median $41.9K
Produktový manažér
Median $175K
Obchodné operácie
$65.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Šéf kancelárie
$254K
Dátový analytik
$143K
Dátový vedec
$131K
Produktový dizajnér
$185K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$28K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$235K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Zipcar predstavuje Šéf kancelárie at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $253,980. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Zipcar je $142,800.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Zipcar

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Splice
  • Postmates
  • Zocdoc
  • Collective Health
  • Avvo
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje