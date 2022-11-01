Adresár spoločností
Zinnov
Zinnov Platy

Platy Zinnov sa pohybujú od $1,601 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Rizikový kapitalista na spodnej hranici až po $291,450 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Zinnov. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025

Manažérsky konzultant
Median $12K
Softvérový inžinier
$66.7K
Architekt riešení
$291K

Technický programový manažér
$20.7K
Rizikový kapitalista
$1.6K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Zinnov predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $291,450. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Zinnov je $20,681.

