Zilliant
Zilliant Platy

Platy Zilliant sa pohybujú od $98,980 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Business analytik na spodnej hranici až po $171,638 pre Úspech zákazníka na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Zilliant. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/14/2025

Business analytik
$99K
Úspech zákazníka
$172K
Softvérový inžinier
$165K

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Zilliant predstavuje Úspech zákazníka at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $171,638. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Zilliant je $165,051.

