Adresár spoločností
ZenBusiness
Pracujete tu? Registrujte svoju spoločnosť

ZenBusiness Platy

Platy ZenBusiness sa pohybujú od $105,470 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Marketing na spodnej hranici až po $175,000 pre Softvérový inžinier na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov ZenBusiness. Posledná aktualizácia: 9/2/2025

$160K

Získaj správny plat, nie len sľuby

Vyrokovali sme tisíce ponúk a pravidelne dosahujeme zvýšenie o 30 000+ USD (niekedy aj 300 000+ USD). Nechaj si vyrokovať plat alebo si nechaj skontrolovať životopis skutočnými expertmi - recruitermi, ktorí to robia každý deň.

Softvérový inžinier
Median $175K

Full-Stack softvérový inžinier

Dátový analytik
$131K
Marketing
$105K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Produktový manažér
$154K
Manažér programov
$159K
Projektový manažér
$150K
Chýba vám vaša pozícia?

Vyhľadajte všetky platy na našej stránke s odmeňovaním alebo pridajte svoj plat aby ste pomohli odomknúť stránku.


Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v ZenBusiness predstavuje Softvérový inžinier s ročnou celkovou odmenou $175,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v ZenBusiness je $152,236.

Odporúčané pozície

    Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre ZenBusiness

Súvisiace spoločnosti

  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • SoFi
  • Zobraziť všetky spoločnosti ➜

Ďalšie zdroje