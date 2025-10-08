Backend softvérový inžinier odmeňovanie in Kazakhstan v Yandex sa pohybuje od KZT 17.6M za year do KZT 44.14M. Mediánový yearný kompenzačný balík in Kazakhstan dosahuje KZT 25.43M. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Yandex. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/8/2025
Názov úrovne
Celkom
Základný
Akcie ()
Bonus
G14
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G15
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G16
KZT 30.49M
KZT 25.14M
KZT 873K
KZT 4.48M
G17
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
Spoločnosť
Názov úrovne
Roky skúseností
Celková kompenzácia
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
V spoločnosti Yandex podliehajú RSUs 4-ročnému harmonogramu vestingu:
25% nadobúda právoplatnosť v 1st-ROK (6.25% štvrťročne)
25% nadobúda právoplatnosť v 2nd-ROK (6.25% štvrťročne)
25% nadobúda právoplatnosť v 3rd-ROK (6.25% štvrťročne)
25% nadobúda právoplatnosť v 4th-ROK (6.25% štvrťročne)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.