  • Platy
  • Softvérový inžinier

  • Backend softvérový inžinier

  • Kazakhstan

Yandex Backend softvérový inžinier Platy v Kazakhstan

Backend softvérový inžinier odmeňovanie in Kazakhstan v Yandex sa pohybuje od KZT 17.6M za year do KZT 44.14M. Mediánový yearný kompenzačný balík in Kazakhstan dosahuje KZT 25.43M. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky Yandex. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/8/2025

Názov úrovne
Celkom
Základný
Akcie ()
Bonus
G14
(Začiatočnícka úroveň)
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G15
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
G16
KZT 30.49M
KZT 25.14M
KZT 873K
KZT 4.48M
G17
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
KZT --
Zobraziť 4 Viac úrovní
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Harmonogram Vestingu

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ Akcií
RSU

V spoločnosti Yandex podliehajú RSUs 4-ročnému harmonogramu vestingu:

  • 25% nadobúda právoplatnosť v 1st-ROK (6.25% štvrťročne)

  • 25% nadobúda právoplatnosť v 2nd-ROK (6.25% štvrťročne)

  • 25% nadobúda právoplatnosť v 3rd-ROK (6.25% štvrťročne)

  • 25% nadobúda právoplatnosť v 4th-ROK (6.25% štvrťročne)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Backend softvérový inžinier v Yandex in Kazakhstan predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu KZT 44,135,657. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Yandex pre pozíciu Backend softvérový inžinier in Kazakhstan je KZT 30,033,358.

Ďalšie zdroje