Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Platy

Platy Willis Towers Watson sa pohybujú od $19,281 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Cybersecurity Analyst na spodnej hranici až po $227,515 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Willis Towers Watson. Posledná aktualizácia: 10/10/2025

$160K

Aktuár
Median $123K
Obchodný analytik
Median $65K
Manažérsky konzultant
Median $90K

Produktový manažér
Median $107K
Obchodný rozvoj
$46.5K
Zákaznícky servis
$69.7K
Dátový vedec
$41.7K
Projektový manažér
$79K
Predaj
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
Softvérový inžinier
$54.1K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
Median $120K
Architekt riešení
$228K
Celkové odmeny
$81.3K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Willis Towers Watson predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $227,515. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Willis Towers Watson je $74,339.

