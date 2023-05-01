Adresár spoločností
Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop Platy

Platy Walker & Dunlop sa pohybujú od $70,350 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $310,440 pre Manažér dátovej vedy na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Walker & Dunlop. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/23/2025

Manažér dátovej vedy
$310K
Finančný analytik
$219K
Softvérový inžinier
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$173K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Walker & Dunlop predstavuje Manažér dátovej vedy at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $310,440. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Walker & Dunlop je $196,180.

