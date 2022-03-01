Adresár spoločností
VVDN Technologies
VVDN Technologies Platy

Platy VVDN Technologies sa pohybujú od $1,172 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Hardvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $122,400 pre Produktový manažér na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov VVDN Technologies. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/13/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $100K
Hardvérový inžinier
$1.2K
Produktový dizajnér
$4.6K

Produktový manažér
$122K
Architekt riešení
$39.7K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v VVDN Technologies predstavuje Produktový manažér at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $122,400. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v VVDN Technologies je $39,689.

Ďalšie zdroje