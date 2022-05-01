Adresár spoločností
VTEX Platy

Platy VTEX sa pohybujú od $30,845 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $215,070 pre Predaj na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov VTEX. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/13/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Software Engineer $30.8K
Senior Software Engineer $42.3K
Manažérsky konzultant
$84.1K
Marketing
$80.2K

Produktový dizajnér
$51.6K
Produktový manažér
$60K
Predaj
$215K
Manažér softvérového inžinierstva
$212K
Architekt riešení
$66.5K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v VTEX predstavuje Predaj at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $215,070. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v VTEX je $66,455.

