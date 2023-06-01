Adresár spoločností
Visionular
Hlavné poznatky
    • O spoločnosti

    Visionular is a video encoding and image processing technology software company that uses AI and ML to build solutions for video apps and streaming services. They have a team of experts from well-established video innovators and provide solutions for deployment in data centers, public clouds, and end-user devices. They offer on-premise software and SDKs, and SaaS APIs for high volume cloud transcoding services. They have more than 60 international customers and provide world-leading video solutions and services in the field of video encoding, transcoding, processing, analysis, and enhancement.

    visionular.com
    Webstránka
    2018
    Rok založenia
    126
    Počet zamestnancov
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

    Odporúčané pozície

      Neboli nájdené žiadne odporúčané pozície pre Visionular

    Ďalšie zdroje