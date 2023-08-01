Vectara Platy

Platový rozsah Vectara sa pohybuje od $120,600 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Predaj na spodnom konci do $180,900 pre Dátový vedec na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Vectara. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/24/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
