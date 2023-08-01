Adresár Spoločností
Vectara
Vectara Platy

Platový rozsah Vectara sa pohybuje od $120,600 v celkovej kompenzácii ročne pre Predaj na spodnom konci do $180,900 pre Dátový vedec na hornom konci. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Vectara. Naposledy aktualizované: 8/24/2025

$160K

Softvérový inžinier
Median $159K
Dátový vedec
$181K
Predaj
$121K

FAQ

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Vectara je Dátový vedec at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $180,900. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Vectara je $158,750.

