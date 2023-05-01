Adresár spoločností
VAST Data
Hlavné poznatky
    O spoločnosti

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    Webstránka
    2016
    Rok založenia
    751
    Počet zamestnancov
    $250M-$500M
    Odhadované príjmy
    Sídlo

