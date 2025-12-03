Adresár spoločností
Mediánový Zákaznícky servis kompenzačný balík in United States v USPS dosahuje $52K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky USPS. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/3/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Celkom za rok
$52K
Úroveň
L3
Základný plat
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
6 Roky
Roky skúseností
7 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v USPS?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Zákaznícky servis v USPS in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $88,170. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v USPS pre pozíciu Zákaznícky servis in United States je $52,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

