UserTesting
  • Platy
  • Úspech zákazníka

  • Všetky platy Úspech zákazníka

UserTesting Úspech zákazníka Platy

Mediánový Úspech zákazníka kompenzačný balík in United States v UserTesting dosahuje $135K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky UserTesting. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
Celkom za rok
$135K
Úroveň
-
Základný plat
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
Roky v spoločnosti
1 Rok
Roky skúseností
10 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v UserTesting?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Spoločnosť

Lokalita | Dátum

Názov úrovne

Značka

Roky skúseností

Celkom / V spoločnosti

Celková kompenzácia

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Nenašli sa žiadne platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Úspech zákazníka v UserTesting in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $135,500. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v UserTesting pre pozíciu Úspech zákazníka in United States je $135,000.

Ďalšie zdroje

