U.S. Department of Energy
U.S. Department of Energy Projektový manažér Platy

Mediánový Projektový manažér kompenzačný balík in United States v U.S. Department of Energy dosahuje $153K za year. Zobraziť rozdelenie základného platu, akcií a bonusov pre celkové kompenzačné balíky U.S. Department of Energy. Posledná aktualizácia: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balík
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
Celkom za rok
$153K
Úroveň
GS-15
Základný plat
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky v spoločnosti
1 Rok
Roky skúseností
9 Roky
Aké sú kariérne úrovne v U.S. Department of Energy?
Najnovšie odoslané platy
Často kladené otázky

Najvyšší platový balíček pre pozíciu Projektový manažér v U.S. Department of Energy in United States predstavuje ročnú celkovú odmenu $200,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v U.S. Department of Energy pre pozíciu Projektový manažér in United States je $150,000.

