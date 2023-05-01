Adresár spoločností
UPSIDE Foods Platy

Platy UPSIDE Foods sa pohybujú od $79,600 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Softvérový inžinier na spodnej hranici až po $139,296 pre Architekt riešení na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov UPSIDE Foods. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/16/2025

Biomedicínsky inžinier
$104K
Softvérový inžinier
$79.6K
Architekt riešení
$139K

Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v UPSIDE Foods predstavuje Architekt riešení at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $139,296. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v UPSIDE Foods je $104,475.

Ďalšie zdroje