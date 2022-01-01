Adresár spoločností
UPMC
UPMC Platy

Platy UPMC sa pohybujú od $75,375 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Projektový manažér na spodnej hranici až po $175,000 pre Aktuár na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov UPMC. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/16/2025

Softvérový inžinier
Median $93K
Aktuár
Median $175K
Účtovník
$78.4K

Business analytik
Median $80K
IT špecialista
$89.6K
Produktový dizajnér
$121K
Manažér produktového dizajnu
$134K
Produktový manažér
$112K
Projektový manažér
$75.4K
Analytik kybernetickej bezpečnosti
$85.4K
Technický programový manažér
$102K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v UPMC predstavuje Aktuár s ročnou celkovou odmenou $175,000. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v UPMC je $93,000.

Ďalšie zdroje